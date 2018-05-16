Home Nation

One civilian injured in grenade blast in Srinagar's Chhatabal

The incident comes a day after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in Pulwama's Rajpora area.

AP file image of a grenade used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

SRINAGAR: One civilian got injured in a grenade blast in Srinagar's Chhatabal area on Wednesday.

The injured woman has been admitted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in the capital city.

Further details awaited in this matter.

This incident comes a day after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in Pulwama's Rajpora area. However, the grenade missed the target and exploded outside the station.

Earlier in the day, unidentified people snatched a rifle from a policeman deployed at the Rumi gate of Kashmir University in Srinagar's Hazratbal.

The probe is on and the suspects are yet to be identified.

