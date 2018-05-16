Home Nation

Registration deadline for Swachh Bharat Summer Internship extended till June 15

The interns would be required to complete at least 100 hours of sanitation-related work in villages which would qualify them for 'Swachh Bharat Certificates'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the internship during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on April 29.

NEW DELHI: The government has extended the registration deadline for the Swachh Bharat Summer Internship till June 15.



"Students of higher education institutions and members of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan can now register for the internship till June 15. Earlier, the last date for registration was till May 15.

"The extension has been given to facilitate the youth across the country, particularly those in colleges who would be pre-occupied with academic matters and examinations," a government statement read.

Students and NYKS youths can sign up for the Swachh Bharat Summer Internship by logging on to the portal www.​sbsi.​mygov.in.



