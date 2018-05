By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati who was arrested in a gangrape case.

In February last year, a police complaint was filed against the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and six others in the case following the apex court's order.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had also filed a non-bailable warrant against the accused, following which Prajapati went absconding and was later arrested in Lucknow.

Prajapati's bail plea has repeatedly been dismissed by Allahabad High Court, in the past.