Home Nation

West Bengal panchayat polls: Miscreants brandish gun, escape with ballot box

This adds to the long list of violent incidents that have erupted in the ongoing polls in the state, with at least 12 people having lost their lives so far.

Published: 16th May 2018 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

RATUA: Brandishing a gun, unidentified miscreants, on Wednesday, escaped with a ballot box from polling booth no. 76 in Malda's Ratua during the re-polling in the Panchayat elections.

This adds to the long list of violent incidents that have erupted in the ongoing polls in the state, with at least 12 people having lost their lives so far.

Earlier today, incidents of bombing and attacks with sharp weapons surfaced in Murshidabad, resulting in two Trinamool Congress workers sustaining injuries. Following the incident, allegations were levelled against the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) for jointly attacking the TMC.

In Uttar Dinajpur district's Goalpokhar, the police officials baton-charged on people, exercising a crowd-control measure, as they were agitating following delay in the voting process.

The Panchayat polls, which were held on Monday, May 14, had to be rescheduled in 568 election booths spread across 19 districts of the state by the State Election Commission for today as proceedings were marred by violence.

The booths, where re-polling is taking place, include 63 in Murshidabad, 52 in Coochbehar, 28 in West Midnapore and 10 in Hooghly among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also condemned the violence, terming it a 'murder of democracy'.

Addressing the media party workers at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said, "There is one more thing I want to talk about...the scenes from the Panchayat Elections in West Bengal. It was nothing but a murder of democracy. From the nomination stage to the day of polling, where was the spirit of democracy? People were bullied."

The Ministry of Home Affairs also sought a report from the state government regarding incidents of violence during Panchayat Election in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ratua West Bengal panchayat polls BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Loktantrik Janata Dal with Sharad Yadav as mentor to be formally launched on May 18

Jodhpur Court to hear Salman Khan's Arms Act, blackbuck poaching cases on July 17

Supreme Court asks Jaiprakash Associates Limited to deposit Rs 1,000 crore to refund home buyers

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls