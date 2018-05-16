Home Nation

West Bengal panchayat polls: Re-elections remains peaceful, counting on Thursday

Barring a few isolated incidents, re-elections to 572 booths in 19 districts of West Bengal largely remained peaceful with 68 per cent votes being polled on Wednesday.

Published: 16th May 2018 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Women stand in a queue to cast their vote for Panchayat election at a polling station in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Monday. | PTI

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Barring a few isolated incidents, re-elections to 572 booths in 19 districts of West Bengal largely remained peaceful with 68 per cent votes being polled on Wednesday. The total polled votes would be counted at 291 centers across the state on Thursday morning.

However, State Election Commission has issued several guidelines to prevent violence during the counting of votes. The SEC has ordered imposition of Section 144 CrPC around 200 meters of all the booths and has prevented counting staff from carrying mobile phones inside the premises.

The SEC has also prohibited political parties from bringing out victory rallies till the entire counting process is completed. It has also ordered counting in every booth to be completed within a maximum of three rounds.

Regarding security arrangements, the SEC has ordered deployment of only armed policemen and stated that no police personnel wielding batons be posted in the counting centers. It has also stated that people exiting the centers during the counting process will not be allowed to reenter the premises.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the report sent by West Bengal government on deaths of 23 people in the violence during panchayat election on Monday.

Terming the report sent by the state government as ‘incomplete and sketchy’, the Centre shot a letter to the state chief secretary seeking details of the deaths and injuries during election and the security measures in place for the election given the history of violence during panchayat election in West Bengal. The state government has been asked to send the detailed report as soon as possible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal panchayat poll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Unnao rape case: CBI arrests Two Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspectors

Jinnah portrait row: Aligarh Muslim University students call off protest

Varanasi flyover collapse: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of those killed

IPL2018
Videos
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)
West Bengal Panchayat polls: CPI(M) leaders protest over violence in state
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls