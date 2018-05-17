Home Nation

Artist Uttam Pacharne appointed Lalit Kala Akademi chairman

Published: 17th May 2018 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Rabindra Bhawan, Delhi, the headquarters which houses the Sangeet Natak Akademi, Lalit Kala Akademi and Sahitya Akademi. (Wikimedia commons)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Artist and sculptor Uttam Pacharne was appointed the chairman of the Lalit Kala Akademi today, the Culture Ministry said today.

Currently, he is member of the advisory committee, Kala Academy, Goa and member of advisory committee, P L Deshpande State Lalit Kala Academy and director, Janseva Sahakari Bank, Borivali.

He is the recipient of National Lalit Kala Award 1985, Maharashtra Gaurav Puraska 1985 from Government of Maharashtra, Junior National Award 1986 and Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar 2017 from Prafulla Dahanukar Foundation.

Pacharne would hold office for a term of three years from the date on which he assumes charge.

In March, M L Srivastava, Joint Secretary (Akademies), Ministry of Culture was appointed protem chairman of the Lalit Kala Akademi, pending appointment of a regular chairman.

Lalit Kala Akademi Uttam Pacharne

