Ayodhya-Babri Masjid land dispute: Supreme Court to resume hearing

The apex court earlier dismissed all the 32 intervention petitions, including applications of filmmakers Shyam Benegal and Aparna Sen, and journalist Teesta Setalvad, in the case.

The Babri Masjid at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh which was razed to the ground by Hindutva activists who claimed it stood on the birthplace of Lord Ram. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday will resume hearing the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The apex court is hearing 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgment of the Allahabad High Court that mandated a three-way division of the disputed site in Ayodhya.

During the previous hearing, a bench, comprising of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, Justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer, had directed the registry not to entertain any intervention application in the Ayodhya case.

The top court also rejected the intervention plea of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy in the matter.

On May 2, the Supreme Court even refused to give an urgent hearing to a mentioning by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, seeking a direction to perform puja at the disputed site at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was, on December 6, 1992, demolished by Hindu Karsevaks, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there. (ANI)

