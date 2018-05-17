Home Nation

Congress condemns use of force against Palestinian protesters

Published: 17th May 2018 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress today expressed grief over the death of a large number of Palestinian protesters in Gaza and condemned the excessive use of force by Israeli forces.

Congress leader Anand Sharma said the deaths of a large number of Palestinian protesters in Gaza, including women and children, caused by action of the Israeli Armed Forces, which also left hundreds of Palestinians injured, has invited international outrage and condemnation.

"The Congress party, reaffirms its solidarity with the people of Palestine in their just struggle for the creation of an independent state of Palestine within secure borders.

"It urges all parties concerned to act with restraint and work for a negotiated and acceptable resolution of the dispute," he said in a statement.

