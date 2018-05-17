Home Nation

Congress wants to stake claim in Goa but haven’t got an appointment as yet

Published: 17th May 2018 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: As a fall out of the developments in Karnataka, the Congress has initiated procedure to stake claim for government formation in neighboring Goa. However, the governor has not given them appointment yet. 

According to political observers, though there is no dearth of want to be Chief Ministers in the current ruling dispensation which may help the Congress in toppling the BJP government in the state, the BJP can always bank on disgruntled elements within the Congress who would help the BJP in such a situation.

“We have sought appointment of governor to be able to stake claim for government formation. However, we haven’t been given any appointment as yet,” Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar told the New Indian Express.

In the assembly elections last year, the Goa Congress returned 17 members to the state legislature. The fact that five of these 17 members were former Chief Ministers led to delay in deciding the leader of the legislature party giving the BJP ample time to gather all others and stake claim to form the government in the state. One of the Congress legislators Vishwajit Rane, son of former Congress Chief Minister Pratapsingh Rane later resigned from his post and won in the by polls to join the BJP government in the state as health minister.

When asked about it Chodankar said leadership was not the real issue.

“The partisan approach adopted by the governor is the real issue,” Chodankar said. “In Uttar Pradesh the governor gave them 10 days to before forming the government. Then why the Goa governor was in hurry to invite BJP to form the government within 24 hours?” he asked and added that his party wants to expose the partisan approach and protest against it.

Vishwajit Rane is not much happy as health minister. He is eyeing the post of Chief Minister. Agriculture minister in the Parrikar government and leader of the Goa Forward party who has two more MLAs in the state assembly too is eyeing the post of Chief Minister and is generally seen as a gullible target for the Congress. Among the other supporting the 13-members-strong BJP are the three members of Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) one of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and three independents.  

Since Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is recuperating abroad, the Congress can think to try destabilizing the government. Congress knows well that nothing can be done once Parrikar returns to Goa, which is likely to happen on May 23, and hence is in hurry again, said political observers.  Congress Legislature Party chief Chandrakant Kavlekar said that the party enjoys support of 16 legislators and once the governor swears in the Congress chief minister, he will be able to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

