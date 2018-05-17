Himachal Pradesh: FIR against ex-CM Virbhadra Singh, his son on nephew's complaint

By PTI

SHIMLA: Police have registered an FIR here against former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his son Vikramaditya Singh and four others on a complaint of his nephew alleging that they had trespassed a property owned by him.

Rajeshwar Singh, son of Rajinder Singh, who is the step-brother of Virbhadra Singh, alleged in his complaint that the Congress leader, his son Vikramaditya Singh, who is an MLA, and others trespassed into a portion of Rampur Palace, which is under his ownership and possession, on May 9, police said here.

The complainant alleged that locks of the portion of Rampur palace, which is under his possession, were broken, belongings were thrown out and the palace was locked, leading to illegal possession.

The FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 448 (house tresspass), 427 (mischief) and 34 (common intention), they said.

Rajeshwar Singh claimed that he being the legal heir of Raja Padam Singh of Bushahr state was in ownership and possession of half of the palace in Rampur as per the revenue records, which were authenticated in various other litigations.

He claimed said his father Lt Rajkumar Rajinder Singh continued to live there along with his family, till his death in December 1995.

He alleged that earlier his caretaker Mast Ram had lodged a complaint on May 9 last, under his directions, but withdrew it under alleged pressure from the former CM.

He demanded an inquiry into the matter so that he could get back possession of the property.