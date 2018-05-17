Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh: FIR against ex-CM Virbhadra Singh, his son on nephew's complaint

Rajeshwar Singh alleged in his complaint that Virbhadra, his son Vikramaditya Singh, who is an MLA, and others trespassed into a portion of Rampur Palace.

Published: 17th May 2018 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Police have registered an FIR here against former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his son Vikramaditya Singh and four others on a complaint of his nephew alleging that they had trespassed a property owned by him.

Rajeshwar Singh, son of Rajinder Singh, who is the step-brother of Virbhadra Singh, alleged in his complaint that the Congress leader, his son Vikramaditya Singh, who is an MLA, and others trespassed into a portion of Rampur Palace, which is under his ownership and possession, on May 9, police said here.

The complainant alleged that locks of the portion of Rampur palace, which is under his possession, were broken, belongings were thrown out and the palace was locked, leading to illegal possession.

The FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 448 (house tresspass), 427 (mischief) and 34 (common intention), they said.

Rajeshwar Singh claimed that he being the legal heir of Raja Padam Singh of Bushahr state was in ownership and possession of half of the palace in Rampur as per the revenue records, which were authenticated in various other litigations.

He claimed said his father Lt Rajkumar Rajinder Singh continued to live there along with his family, till his death in December 1995.

He alleged that earlier his caretaker Mast Ram had lodged a complaint on May 9 last, under his directions, but withdrew it under alleged pressure from the former CM.

He demanded an inquiry into the matter so that he could get back possession of the property.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Virbhadra Singh Vikramaditya Singh Himachal Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Supreme Court notice to Centre on fresh plea seeking to decriminalise gay sex

Opposition determined to organise national movement to defend democracy: Yechury

Varanasi Flyover collapse: UP Bridge Corporation MD Rajan Mittal removed

IPL2018
Videos
A scene from the 'Book Club' | AP
'Book Club' cast talk 50 Shades and friendship
Sameera Reddy | Instagram
Sameera Reddy at Farah Khan Fine Jewellery Launch
Gallery
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018
Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka asse
IN PICTURES | Congress, JD(S) supporters protest against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru