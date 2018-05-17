Home Nation

Income Tax raids lead to 6 bogus companies in four states

Ongoing raids by the I-T department at 30 premises of a Bhopal-headquartered real estate Asnani group and business associates in MP and Bengaluru have led to six bogus companies in four states.

Published: 17th May 2018 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

Image for representational purpose only.

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Ongoing raids by the Income Tax department at 30 premises of a Bhopal-headquartered real estate Asnani group and business associates in MP and Bengaluru have led to six bogus companies in four states. 

The six bogus companies have been tracked in Kolkata, Mumbai, Bilaspur and Gujarat. 

An Indore-based high profile financer Sharad Darak, whose two properties in Indore are among the 30 premises being searched in Indore, Bhopal and Bengaluru is a key man linked to these bogus companies. 

"The ongoing searches and associated surveys have so far revealed financial dealings between the bogus companies and Bhopal based Asnani Group of builders and business associates, most of whose properties are being presently searched," said a senior IT department official in Bhopal. 

"We're trying to dig deeper into the back history of the bogus companies traced in the four states. We'll soon write to the union ministry of corporate affairs to track the real people behind these bogus companies through details about changes in theshareholding and directors of these companies," the official added. 

And it's not only the Asnani Group and business associates who have parked their unaccounted money in these bogus companies in the past, but more prominent individuals from variegated sectors too have dealt with these companies for furthering their interests,  sources privy to the searches and associated verification surveys told The New Indian Express.

The searches that started on Wednesday and are likely to continue for few more days are likely to unearth undisclosed income to the tune of Rs 100 crore, which would be one of the biggest income tax evasions detected so far in MP and Chhattisgarh.

"Till now cash totalling around Rs 50 lakh, jewellery worth around Rs 1 crore have been seized along with voluminous documents. Over a dozen bank lockers and more than 100 bank accounts too have been found to be owned by the Asnani Group and it's business associates," said the senior IT department official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
income tax department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Left student groups unite to fight HRD's alleged attempts to privatise education, end reservations

Kathua case: Supreme Court allows relatives to accompany students for questioning

Congress' Abhishek Singhvi hails Supreme Court for rare pre-dawn hearing, says 'justice never sleeps'

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018