Income Tax raids lead to 6 bogus companies in four states

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Ongoing raids by the Income Tax department at 30 premises of a Bhopal-headquartered real estate Asnani group and business associates in MP and Bengaluru have led to six bogus companies in four states.

The six bogus companies have been tracked in Kolkata, Mumbai, Bilaspur and Gujarat.

An Indore-based high profile financer Sharad Darak, whose two properties in Indore are among the 30 premises being searched in Indore, Bhopal and Bengaluru is a key man linked to these bogus companies.

"The ongoing searches and associated surveys have so far revealed financial dealings between the bogus companies and Bhopal based Asnani Group of builders and business associates, most of whose properties are being presently searched," said a senior IT department official in Bhopal.

"We're trying to dig deeper into the back history of the bogus companies traced in the four states. We'll soon write to the union ministry of corporate affairs to track the real people behind these bogus companies through details about changes in theshareholding and directors of these companies," the official added.

And it's not only the Asnani Group and business associates who have parked their unaccounted money in these bogus companies in the past, but more prominent individuals from variegated sectors too have dealt with these companies for furthering their interests, sources privy to the searches and associated verification surveys told The New Indian Express.

The searches that started on Wednesday and are likely to continue for few more days are likely to unearth undisclosed income to the tune of Rs 100 crore, which would be one of the biggest income tax evasions detected so far in MP and Chhattisgarh.

"Till now cash totalling around Rs 50 lakh, jewellery worth around Rs 1 crore have been seized along with voluminous documents. Over a dozen bank lockers and more than 100 bank accounts too have been found to be owned by the Asnani Group and it's business associates," said the senior IT department official.