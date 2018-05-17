Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Jawan injured as Pakistan targets border posts, civilian areas

BSF troops guarding the borderline retaliated and the exchange of fire was going on when reports last came in.

Published: 17th May 2018 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistan Rangers opened fire and lobbed mortars at over 15 Border Out Posts and some civilian areas along the International Border (IB) in Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir overnight, leaving a BSF jawan injured, an official said today.

BSF troops guarding the borderline retaliated and the exchange of fire was going on when reports last came in, a senior BSF officer told PTI.

"Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire and resorted to heavy and unprovoked mortar shelling and firing along the IB on 10 to 15 BoPs in Samba and Kathua districts since last night", the officer said.

In the exchanges, a BSF jawan suffered injuries and has been hospitalised, the officer said.

On May 15,  a 28-year-old BSF jawan was killed as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by opening fire on forward posts to help infiltrators cross the International Border (IB) in Samba sector.

Troops also foiled four infiltration bids along the IB since Sunday.

The BSF jawan's death took the number of persons killed in over 700 incidents of Pakistani shelling along the IB and Line of Control (LoC) in the State to 33, the highest this year.

The deceased included 17 security personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan ceasefire violation BSF International Border

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka Governor's decision

West Bengal Panchayat poll results: Trinamool Congress leads in 1800 seats

Ayodhya-Babri Masjid land dispute: Supreme Court to resume hearing

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yedyurappa (PTI file photo)
BJP's B S Yedyurappa takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls