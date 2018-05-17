Home Nation

Jinnah portrait row: Aligarh Muslim University students call off protest

Police control the situation after a clash between two groups at Aligarh Muslim University. | PTI

By PTI

ALIGARH: The students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Wednesday ended their protest over a portrait of Pakistan founder Muhammed Ali Jinnah, an official said.

According to AMU spokesman Omar Peerzada, at around 8 pm this evening the vice chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor accompanied by his wife Dr Hameeda Tariq visited the dharna site and offered juice to student protestors who were sitting on a hunger strike since past three days.

The Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union (AMUSU) leaders sat on an indefinite hunger strike demanding a judicial enquiry into the violence on the campus over the portrait of Pakistan's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

