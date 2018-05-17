Home Nation

Karnataka effect: RJD to meet Bihar Governor seeking to form government

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to convey the same and also informed that the party would hold a Dharna on Friday.

Published: 17th May 2018 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: The single largest party in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will be meeting the state Governor Satya Pal Malik seeking to form a government in the state and dissolve the incumbent JD(U)-BJP Government.

"We would be holding a one-day dharna tomorrow against the murder of democracy in Karnataka. We also request the Bihar Governor to dissolve the state government and like in Karnataka, invite the single largest party, which in Bihar is the RJD," the tweet read.

In another tweet, Yadav said, "I will meet Honourable Governor of Bihar along with MLAs as we are the single largest party of Bihar."

The RJD holds 80 seats in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly, whereas the ruling coalition parties Janata Dal (United) and the BJP hold 70 seats and 53 seats each respectively, totalling up to 123 seats.

Yadav's statement comes after the Karnataka Assembly elections, wherein the single largest party was invited to form the government instead of the coalition parties that together formed the majority.

Following the results of Karnataka Assembly elections, Governor Vajubhai R. Vala on May 16 invited BJP's BS Yeddyurappa to form the government after it emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats. Along with one independent MLA, the BJP has staked the claim at forming the government.

However, they are still short of the halfway mark of 112 by seven MLAs and have been given 15 days to prove their majority in the Karnataka assembly.

The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance, on the other hand, has a majority with 115 MLAs.

TAGS
RJD Bihar Tejashwi Yadav

