Home Nation

Karnataka effect: Single largest party Congress to stake claim to form government in Goa

The BJP, which got 14 seats, formed the government in alliance with Goa Forward Party and MGP, both of which had secured three seats each.

Published: 17th May 2018 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Seeking adoption of the Karnataka example in Goa, the Congress today decided to stake claim to form a government in the state where it had emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly polls held last year.

Congress Legislature Party chief Chandrakant Kavlekar said the party will stake claim tomorrow by submitting to Governor Mridula Sinha a formal letter containing signatures of all the 16 party MLAs.

In the Assembly elections held in March last year, the Congress had bagged 17 seats in the 40-member House, falling short of the majority figure by four seats.

The BJP, which got 14 seats, formed the government in alliance with Goa Forward Party and MGP, both of which had secured three seats each.

Three Independents also went with the BJP.

Kavlekar said the Goa Governor should follow the precedent set by her Karnataka counterpart and invite the single largest party to form the government "correcting her mistake of March 12, 2017".

He was referring to the decision of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to invite the BJP to form the government after the Assembly election results declared on Wednesday.

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the 222-member Karnataka Assembly, was invited by the governor despite the JD(S)-Congress combine staking claim by citing the support of 117 MLAs.

The majority mark is 112 seats.

"We have 16 legislators with us and with that strength, we are the single largest party in the (Goa) Assembly. The governor should invite us to form the government in Goa as per the precedent set by her Karnataka counterpart, said Kavlekar," the Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly.

When pointed out that the Congress needs the support of at least 21 legislators to stake the claim, he said that once the governor swears in the Congress Chief Minister, he will be able to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

"The numbers will have to be proven on the floor of the House and we have that with us," he said.

However, he did not specify how the party would muster the majority.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said that the governors can't have two different set of rules.

"While in Karnataka the governor has invited single largest party, in Goa too, the same precedent should be followed, he said.

The Congress is giving an "opportunity to Goa governor to rectify the mistake which she did last year", Chodankar said.

The BJP-led government in Goa is headed by Manohar Parrikar, who is currently undergoing treatment in the US for his pancreatic ailment.

Kavlekar said that in absence of the chief minister in the state since last two months, there is no government in place.

"The Congress will be able to provide a stable government in Goa," the CLP leader added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Elections Goa Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Row over a toilet sees clamping of Section 144 CrPC

7c7f97c8-1e0a-4c44-aa71-5a2786b612c0

Supreme Court to hear fresh plea on Section 377 criminalising homosexuality

rape, generic, stop rape, vijesh, graphic

J-K Governor N.N. Vohra promulgates ordinance on death penalty for rapes against children

IPL2018
Videos
A scene from the 'Book Club' | AP
'Book Club' cast talk 50 Shades and friendship
Sameera Reddy | Instagram
Sameera Reddy at Farah Khan Fine Jewellery Launch
Gallery
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018
Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka asse
IN PICTURES | Congress, JD(S) supporters protest against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru