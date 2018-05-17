Home Nation

Like IPL, Karnataka MLAs will be auctioned under 'Indian Political League': Yashwant Sinha

Sinha tweeted that the developments in Karnataka were 'rehearsal' of what would happen in Delhi after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala inviting the BJP to form the government in the state has led to a situation wherein MLAs will be auctioned under the Indian Political League the way cricketers are auctioned in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha said today.

Sinha staged a protest outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan today against the Governor's decision, and alleged that the 'unconstitutional' move amounted to 'murder of democracy'.

The former Union minister was also not impressed with the Congress and the JD(S) approaching the Supreme Court against Vala's decision to invite the BJP to form government and noted it was the 'weakness' of the country's political system that it failed in delivering justice in such cases.

Earlier in the day, Sinha tweeted that the developments in Karnataka were 'rehearsal' of what would happen in Delhi after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"The BJP is eight MLAs short of majority. Now from where will it get the requisite numbers (to prove majority)? The numbers will be managed after some MLAs will defect from other parties," Sinha said as he sat on a dharna on behalf of Rashtriya Manch to 'save democracy'.

"The Governor has done exactly opposite of what is expected from him under the Constitution. Like there is Indian Premier League in cricket, the Governor's decision has led to Indian Political League in which MLAs will be auctioned. It is murder of democracy," Sinha added.

Hitting out at Vala, who had been a BJP leader, Sinha said democracy would not work if Governors start acting as soldiers of parties.

Yesterday too, the former Union minister had 'warned' that the BJP would 'brazenly' try to subvert democracy if it failed to get majority in the general elections and added he was glad to have left the party.

"I am glad I have left the party which is so brazenly trying to subvert democracy in Karnataka. It will do the same if it fails to get majority in the Lok Sabha election next year. Please note my warning," he tweeted.

BJP legislature party leader B S Yeddyurappa was today sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka for a second time, after an overnight high-voltage legal battle in the Supreme Court.

The 75-year-old Lingayat strongman was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan amid loud cheering by his supporters.

Yeddyurappa was administered the oath alone, hours after the Supreme Court refused to stay his swearing-in.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the southern state winning 104 seats, but is short of a simple majority.

The Congress and JD(S) -- which have already announced a post-poll tie-up -- have won 78 and 37 seats respectively and had claimed before Vala to have numbers to form government in the state.

The Governor has given the BJP 15 days' time to prove its majority.

