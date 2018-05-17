Home Nation

Meteorological office warns of thunderstorm tomorrow in Uttar Pradesh

In its forecast, the MeT office said rain and thunderstorm are very likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh and the weather is likely to remain dry over western part of the state.

Published: 17th May 2018 09:36 PM

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Thunderstorm and squall are "very likely" to hit some areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, the meteorological department has warned.

It said the districts that could be affected are Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar and Maharajganj.

In its forecast, the MeT office said rain and thunderstorm are very likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh and the weather is likely to remain dry over western part of the state.

Several parts of the state were hit by severe storm last week leaving 18 dead and 27 others injured.

Last Wednesday, five people died in Etawah district, three each in Mathura, Aligarh and Agra, two in Firozabad and one each in Hathras and Kanpur Dehat.

On May 2-3, storm had killed 134 people and injured over 400 in five states.

Uttar Pradesh was the worst affected, accounting for 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district in western part.

thunderstorm

