Minor girl raped by housing society security guard in Thane; three booked

By PTI

THANE: The police has registered offences against three persons, including the security guard of a housing society, for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl, an official said today.

According to the complaint, the victim went out of her house at Khambalpada in Dombivili area here on the night of May 15 to get medicine as she was suffering from stomachache, a Thane police spokesperson said.

While the girl was on her way back home, the 25-year-old security guard, who had earlier worked in the locality and was known to the victim, and two other men caught hold of her.

They placed a cloth laced with chloroform on her nose and mouth following which she fell unconscious, the official said.

The three men then took the girl in a vehicle to an isolated place behind a slum area in Dombivili where the security guard allegedly raped her while the other two threatened her with dire consequences, the police said.

The three accused then abandoned the girl, who managed to reach her home yesterday morning.

The victim along with her parents went to the Tilak Nagar police station and lodged a complaint, the official said.

The police registered offences against the three accused under IPC sections pertaining to rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

No arrest was made so far, the police said, adding that an investigation was on into the incident.