Nagaland HSLC & HSSLC Results 2018 tomorrow at 12 PM

Kohima: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce the Nagaland HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) Results 2018 tomorrow at 12 pm.
This year, the NBSE had conducted the Nagaland HSLC examination from March 9 to March 21 whereas; the HSSLC exam was conducted from March 8 to March 29, 2018 respectively.
Students can access their results from the following websites:
How to check your Nagaland Board Results 2018:
STEP 1: Visit- www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha
STEP 2: Enter your roll number/admit card number, date of birth and other important details
STEP 3: Click on the submit button
STEP 4: Your result will be displayed on your screen
STEP 5: Download your results for future reference