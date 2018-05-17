Home Nation

National Highway Authority of India chief Deepak Kumar sent back to cadre state Bihar

Kumar, a 1984 IAS officer of Bihar cadre, had taken over as the NHAI chief on June 28 last year.

Published: 17th May 2018 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deepak Kumar, the chairman of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), was today sent back to his cadre state Bihar before completion of his tenure.

Yudhvir Singh Malik, the Secretary of Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, has been given additional charge of the post of NHAI chairman.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the premature repatriation of Kumar to his parent cadre with immediate effect, an order issued by personnel ministry said, without citing any reason.

Kumar, a 1984 IAS officer of Bihar cadre, had taken over as the NHAI chief on June 28 last year.

Official sources said he is tipped to be the Chief Secretary of Bihar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Highway Authority of India NHAI Deepak Kumar Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Minor girl raped by housing society security guard in Thane; three booked

Fear today prevails in judiciary and press: Congress President Rahul Gandhi

CBI refuses to take Tripura journalists murder case

IPL2018
Videos
Congress and JD(S) MLAs protest BSY's swearing-in at Vidhanasoudha
B S Yedyurappa (PTI file photo)
BJP's B S Yedyurappa takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls