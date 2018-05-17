National Highway Authority of India chief Deepak Kumar sent back to cadre state Bihar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deepak Kumar, the chairman of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), was today sent back to his cadre state Bihar before completion of his tenure.

Yudhvir Singh Malik, the Secretary of Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, has been given additional charge of the post of NHAI chairman.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the premature repatriation of Kumar to his parent cadre with immediate effect, an order issued by personnel ministry said, without citing any reason.

Kumar, a 1984 IAS officer of Bihar cadre, had taken over as the NHAI chief on June 28 last year.

Official sources said he is tipped to be the Chief Secretary of Bihar.