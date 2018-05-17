Home Nation

Sebi warns PNB for late disclosures regarding Nirav Modi scam

The PNB was defrauded of over USD 2 billion allegedly by diamond trader Nirav Modii and his associates by fraudulent use of Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (LoC).

Published: 17th May 2018 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

PNB fraud case

A file image of security guards standing inside a Nirav Modi showroom during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Taking serious note of delay in making disclosures, markets regulator Sebi has warned PNB to promptly comply with mandatory norms on fraudulent transactions related to Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Group of companies.

The PNB was defrauded of over USD 2 billion allegedly by diamond trader Nirav Modii and his associates by fraudulent use of Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (LoC) in connivance with certain bank officials.

"The non-compliances are viewed seriously and PNB is hereby warned and advised to be cautious in future to ensure compliance with all applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations," Sebi said in a communication to the bank.

The Sebi's warning letter has been posted by the bank on stock exchanges as part of the regulatory filing.

Sebi observed that there were delays of 1-6 days by PNB in making disclosures to the stock exchanges pertaining to the filing of reports/complaints with Reserve Bank of India and CBI.

Accordingly, PNB has not complied with various norms.

The Sebi's communication refers to various disclosures made by PNB to stock exchanges during February and March this year regarding certain fraudulent transactions with respect to Nirav Modi group, Gitanjali group and others and referring of the same to law enforcement agencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirav Modi Punjab National Bank Sebi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Nagaland HSLC & HSSLC Results 2018 tomorrow at 12 PM

National Highway Authority of India chief Deepak Kumar sent back to cadre state Bihar

Minor girl raped by housing society security guard in Thane; three booked

IPL2018
Videos
A scene from the 'Book Club' | AP
'Book Club' cast talk 50 Shades and friendship
Sameera Reddy | Instagram
Sameera Reddy at Farah Khan Fine Jewellery Launch
Gallery
Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka asse
IN PICTURES | Congress, JD(S) supporters protest against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 