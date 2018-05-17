Home Nation

Supreme Court to hear fresh plea on Section 377 criminalising homosexuality

Supreme Court on Thursday decided to hear the plea filed by Indian Institute of Technology's LGBT alumni association seeking scrapping of Section 377.

Published: 17th May 2018 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

File Image of a Queer Pride March against the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. | Express Photo Services

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Thursday decided to hear the plea filed by Indian Institute of Technology's LGBT alumni association seeking scrapping of Section 377 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), which criminalises homosexuality.

The top court, however, has not fixed any date for hearing the plea.

Previously, on April 27 this year, Ashok Rao Kavi of Humsafar Trust and Arif Jaffar filed petitions against Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which criminalises homosexuality.

Their pray comes just six days after hotelier Keshav Suri, filed a plea in this regard in the top court.

They all sought a hearing from the apex court, which agreed to hear it on May 1.

In response to Suri's plea, the apex court on April 23 sought the Centre's reply on the plea seeking scrapping of Section 377.

Earlier in 2009, the Delhi High Court had decriminalised Section 377, but the order was later set aside by a Supreme-Court bench.

Categorised as an unnatural offence, consensual sexual intercourse between persons of same-sex is termed 'against the order of nature' under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and can be punishable by life imprisonment.

Section 377

