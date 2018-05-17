Home Nation

Target 2019: Month-wise plans issued to 16 zones by railways board

Keeping in mind the 2019 elections and to avoid any delays, Indian Railways has issued month wise plans to zonal railways for timely commissioning of new lines, gauge conversion and doubling projects.

Published: 17th May 2018 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping in mind the 2019 elections and to avoid any delays, Indian Railways has issued month wise plans to zonal railways for timely commissioning of new lines, gauge conversion and doubling projects announced in the budget this year and asked that tendency to keep most of the works for the last quarter must be avoided .

In a letter to all 16 zonal railways and three railway public sector undertakings (PSUs), Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani said that railway has set a very challenging target for commissioning of new lines, gauge conversion and doubling projects in line with the announcement made in the budget 2018-19.
He said that directorate has already worked out detailed month-wise plans after consultation with all zonal railways and PSUs.

In 2017, railways missed targets of 3600 kilometre new track lines, gauge conversion and doubling/tripling due to shortage of rails supply. The track renewal target has been set at 3900 km for 2018-19.“Needless to say, the timely commissioning of these projects calls for meticulous planning in respect of preparatory works like approval of plans, arrangement of materials, fixing of executing agencies, creation of posts for maintenance of new assets, fixing of tentative dates for Commissioner Railway Safety inspection,” said Lohani.

According to railways, there is a tendency to keep most of the works for the last quarter and that delays the commissioning of the projects, which must be avoided. “All zonal railways must set up a system through which finalization of projects and other inputs required to achieve the targets are reviewed and monitored at the level of Additional general managers.

“Timelines for these activities have to be so prepared in advance that the final outcome of commissioning of the projects for traffic is accompanied with the deadline,” he said. Top officials have been directed to set up a system of periodical monitoring at their level and to intervene when a problem is brought to their notice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Railways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Jammu and Kashmir ceasefire: Peace gets a chance with Ramzan ‘truce’

EVM, Voting

Law panel, EC discuss Model Code of Conduct impact

Unhappy Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeks report from Delhi Police chief

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls