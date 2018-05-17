Home Nation

Unnao case: Special court hands over arrested policemen to CBI for interrogation

A special CBI court today handed over the two policemen arrested in connection with the Unnao rape case to the CBI for interrogation for three days after taking them into judicial custody.

Published: 17th May 2018 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldip Singh Sengar, accused in a rape case, seen outside the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police in Lucknow on Wednesday night. | PTI

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A special CBI court today handed over the two policemen arrested in connection with the Unnao rape case to the CBI for interrogation for three days after taking them into judicial custody.

Station House Officer Ashok Singh Bhadauriya and Sub-Inspector Kamta Prasad Singh of Makhi police station were arrested yesterday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The duo is accused of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence over the death of the father of a minor girl, who was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger at Unnao, reportedly in judicial custody.

Passing the order, CBI's special judicial magistrate Vineeta Singh fixed May 21 as the date for hearing on the application moved seeking their bail.

The two were booked for falsely implicating the rape survivor's father under the Arms Act.

The CBI had arrested them for the offences of sections 193 (false evidence), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and 3/25 of the Arms Act.

The minor girl had alleged that she was raped by the MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017 where she had gone with a relative seeking a job.

Her father was booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3 this year and put in jail on April 5.

Frustrated with the alleged inaction and coercion from powerful people, the victim attempted self immolation in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath's residence on April 8.

The next day, her father died in jail, with the postmortem report mentioning serious injuries on his body.

