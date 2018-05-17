Home Nation

West Bengal Panchayat poll results: Trinamool Congress wins 2,467 seats

The panchayat elections were held for 621 zilla parishads, 6,123 panchayat samitis and 31,802 gram panchayats in West Bengal on May 14.

Published: 17th May 2018 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Trinamool Congress supporters for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress today surged ahead by registering victory in over 2,400 gram panchayat seats, according to the results available till 12 noon, SEC officials said.

The BJP and the CPI(M) won 386 and 94 gram panchayat seats respectively, the State Election Commission officials said.

According to the SEC, the TMC has won 2,467 gram panchayat seats and is leading in 2,683 seats.

The BJP has won 386 seats and is leading in 231 seats while the CPI(M) won 94 seats and is leading in 163 seats, the officials said.

The Congress won 33 seats and is leading in 55 seats.

Independent candidates have emerged winners in 158 seats and are leading in 163 seats.

As per latest trends available for panchayat samiti seats, the TMC has won 14 seats and leading in 24 seats.

The other parties are yet to open their account in panchayat samiti seats.

The TMC was leading in 24 zilla parishad seats.

The panchayat elections were held for 621 zilla parishads, 6,123 panchayat samitis and 31,802 gram panchayats in West Bengal on May 14.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security, the State Election Commission officials said.

Of the 48,650 seats in 3,358 gram panchayats, 16,814 were uncontested and of the 9,217 seats in 341 panchayat samitis, 3,059 were uncontested.

In the 20 zilla parishads, 203 of the 825 seats were uncontested, the sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP CPM Trinamool Congress West Bengal Panchayat polls West Bengal Panchayat poll results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

National Highway Authority of India chief Deepak Kumar sent back to cadre state Bihar

Minor girl raped by housing society security guard in Thane; three booked

Fear today prevails in judiciary and press: Congress President Rahul Gandhi

IPL2018
Videos
Congress and JD(S) MLAs protest BSY's swearing-in at Vidhanasoudha
B S Yedyurappa (PTI file photo)
BJP's B S Yedyurappa takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls