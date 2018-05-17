Home Nation

West Bengal panchayat poll: TMC sweeps Bengal panchayat polls; BJP emerges prime opposition

State Election Commission (SEC) sources said the TMC was also ahead in 2,317 gram panchayat seats for which counting is in progress.

Published: 17th May 2018 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

All India Trinamool Congress supporters celebrate during Panchayat poll election results outside the counting station in North 24 Parganas on Thursday. | PTI

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Ruling Trinamool Congress swept the West Bengal panchayat election on Wednesday winning the three-tier rural governance system by a huge margin. However, BJP, which has been registering its growth in the state over the past two years, emerged as the major opposition by coming runners up in the elections.

The ruling party won 17,895 Gram Panchayats and is leading in 820 GPs till 7 pm. BJP won 4,565 GPs and is leading in another 91. Left Front won 1,186 GPs and is leading in another 35 whereas Congress won 765 GPs and is leading in another 36. Independent candidates made big gains by winning 1,465 GPs and leading in another 51.

The ruling party has won 35 Zila Parishads and is leading in another 30. TMC has won 560 Panchayat Samitis and is leading in another 350 seats whereas BJP has won 24 seats and is leading in another 16. Left Front has won 7 seats and is leading in another 6 seats whereas Congress has won just one Panchayat Samiti seat and is leading in another one.

Here too, independent candidates have made their mark by winning 12 seats and leading in another 2.

According to the ongoing counting, independent candidates have secured the third slot after TMC and BJP, above major political parties CPM and Congress.

According to political analysts, the electoral success of the independent candidates point at the growing factional clashes within the ruling party, an issue that has to be tackled by TMC in the wake of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly elections in which further growth of BJP and decimation of Left and Congress is expected.

Some 5 crore West Bengal residents elected candidates to 31,836 Gram Panchayats, 622 Zila Parishads and 6,158 Panchayat Samitis on May 14. The ruling party has already won 16,814 Gram Panchayats, 203 Zila Parishads and 3,059 Panchayat Samitis uncontested.

The election saw massive violence leading to deaths of at least 23 people and injuries to over a 100 people.

Opposition parties alleged the ruling party of massive rigging, claiming that the unleashing of violence exposed the ruling party’s insecurities due to growth of BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP West Bengal Trinamool Congress CPI(M) panchayat poll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Taking cue from Karnataka, Congress and RJD to approach Governors of Goa, Manipur and Bihar for government formation

Like IPL, Karnataka MLAs will be auctioned under 'Indian Political League': Yashwant Sinha

PM Modi kept mum as Nirav Modi stole farmers' money: Rahul Gandhi

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018