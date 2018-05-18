Home Nation

16-year-old Shivangi Pathak becomes youngest woman to scale Mount Everest

A 16-year-old girl from Haryana has registered her name as the youngest woman to scale the world highest peak on Thursday evening, according to local media.

Published: 18th May 2018 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Shivangi Pathak. (Photo | faceboo.com/Mountaineer Shivangi Pathak)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: A 16-year-old girl from Haryana has registered her name as the youngest woman to scale the world highest peak on Thursday evening, according to local media.

Born in Hisar of Haryana in north-western India, Shivangi Pathak climbed Mount Everest exploring a message that women could overcome every obstacle to achieve their goals.

Pathak said that she was inspired by Arunima Sinha, who was the first Indian amputee to scale the nearly 29,000 ft peak.

"Javier Camacho (Spain) and Jangbu Sherpa also climbed Mt. Everest this morning," Thaneswar Guragai of Seven Summit Treks was quoted by the Himalayan Times as saying.

He added, "The chairman at Pioneer Adventure Pvt. Ltd shared that Szczepan Janusz Brzeski and Magdalena Katorzyna of Poland, Bhagwan Chawale and Prajit Pardesi from India as well as Phunjo Jangmu Lama and Diki Sherpa scaled Mt. Everest this morning."

"Climbing guides including Ngima Dorchi Sherpa, Raj Kumar Tamang, Pasang Tenji Sherpa, Dorchi Sherpa, Dawa Sherpa and Kami Sherpa also stood atop the mountain accompanying the expedition members," Guragai further said.(ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivangi Pathak Mount Everest youngest woman to scale Mount Everest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Have faith in Supreme Court, it won't repeat Karnataka Governor's mistake: Congress

At a solemn function held at the Memorial of the ‘Battle of Aberdeen’, Rajiv Gandhi Water Sports Complex, Port Blair this morning, the Lt. Governor laid wreath and paid tribute to the brave aborigines of the Islands. | EPS

Andaman Pays rich Tribute to brave fighters of Battle of Aberdeen

hen, poultry, pixabay

Cops in Madhya Pradesh hunt for man who murdered a hen

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018