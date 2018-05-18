16-year-old Shivangi Pathak becomes youngest woman to scale Mount Everest

By ANI

KATHMANDU: A 16-year-old girl from Haryana has registered her name as the youngest woman to scale the world highest peak on Thursday evening, according to local media.

Born in Hisar of Haryana in north-western India, Shivangi Pathak climbed Mount Everest exploring a message that women could overcome every obstacle to achieve their goals.

Pathak said that she was inspired by Arunima Sinha, who was the first Indian amputee to scale the nearly 29,000 ft peak.

"Javier Camacho (Spain) and Jangbu Sherpa also climbed Mt. Everest this morning," Thaneswar Guragai of Seven Summit Treks was quoted by the Himalayan Times as saying.

He added, "The chairman at Pioneer Adventure Pvt. Ltd shared that Szczepan Janusz Brzeski and Magdalena Katorzyna of Poland, Bhagwan Chawale and Prajit Pardesi from India as well as Phunjo Jangmu Lama and Diki Sherpa scaled Mt. Everest this morning."

"Climbing guides including Ngima Dorchi Sherpa, Raj Kumar Tamang, Pasang Tenji Sherpa, Dorchi Sherpa, Dawa Sherpa and Kami Sherpa also stood atop the mountain accompanying the expedition members," Guragai further said.(ANI)