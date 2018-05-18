Andaman Pays rich Tribute to brave fighters of Battle of Aberdeen

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Express News Service

PORT BLAIR: The Lt. Governor, A&N Islands, Admiral DK Joshi, (Retd.) today led the Islanders in paying rich tributes to the Great Andamanese, who laid down their lives while fighting against the oppressive and retaliatory policy of the British regime during the battle fought in the year 1859.

At a solemn function held at the Memorial of the ‘Battle of Aberdeen’, Rajiv Gandhi Water Sports Complex, Port Blair this morning, the Lt. Governor laid wreath and paid tribute to the brave aborigines of the Islands.

Representatives from the Great Andamanese tribe have offered floral tribute to the brave fighters.

Great Andamanese is one of the six tribal communities living in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

‘Battle of Aberdeen’ is believed to be the most desperate and determined attack of the aborigines ever made on the penal settlement of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The intention of the aborigines was, to exterminate outsiders. Ever since the establishment of penal settlement in Andamans by the British, they faced a series of attacks by the Great Andamanese.

The impact of the battle was believed to be devastating for the Great Andamanese.

A memorial has been erected at the entrance of the Water Sports Complex in memory of the 'Great Andamanese' tribe killed during the battle.