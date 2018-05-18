Cops in Madhya Pradesh hunt for man who murdered a hen

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Believe it or not, but it’s true.

Cops in Morena district are hunting for a man who killed a hen on May 14 and even threatened to kill woman owning the hen. The Civil Lines police are searching for the man who allegedly killed the black hen owned by her neighbour Sunita Balmiki in Morena village.

The woman walked into the Civil Lines police station on May 14 with the murdered hen in her lap. She then lodged a complaint with the Civil Lines police in Morena district alleging that irked over the hen daily sneaking into his house, the neighbour brutally beat the hen to death on May 14.

When she tried to save her hen from being killed by the neighbour, he verbally abused her and threatened to kill her also like the hen. He also made derogatory remarks about the woman’s caste.

Acting on the woman’s complaint, a case was lodged under Sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc of any value or any animal of the value of Rs 50), 294 (obscenity) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against the accused.

“We’ve lodged a case and are searching for the accused who will be arrested soon,” said in-charge of Civil Lines police station in Morena district Atul Singh.