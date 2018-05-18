Delhi L-G, Modi government should answer why police filed frivolous cases against AAP leaders: Arvind Kejriwal

Ankur Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A combative Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal why the police was forced to file frivolous cases against AAP leaders and why no reports were sought in rape cases and crimes against women.

Reacting to a TNIE report on the LG questioning Delhi Police on discharge of AAP MLAs by various courts, Kejriwal tweeted, “Did LG ask for similar report in rape cases n cases of crimes against women? No! LG n Centre’s BJP govt owe an answer to people of Del as to why police was forced to file these frivolous cases against AAP leaders n why was police’s time wasted (sic).”

The AAP also held a press conference on the letter sent by Baijal on May 9 asking for a report from the police within a week on discharge of AAP MLAs in violation of model code of conduct, extortion cases etc.

Screenshot of Arvind Kejriwal's tweet.

“AAP MLAs were ill-treated and their arrests made public in order to spoil their image,” Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP chief spokesperson said. He added, “The court has warned and scolded Delhi Police for putting wrong allegations and filing false cases inspired by politics. We were expecting the LG would ask Police Commissioner how innocents were being framed and put behind bars and a detailed probe should be done on Delhi Police, which has unfortunately become the personal cell of BJP where they can frame political opponents, make up stories, file cases and put anyone in prison.”

