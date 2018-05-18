Fight for Karnataka: Two MLAs abducted by Centre, alleges Congress; welcomes Supreme Court order

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court to hold a floor test in Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Saturday, Congress leaders have claimed that they have evidence of the offers BJP has made to their MLAs. The party has also alleged that while MLA Anand Singh was abducted by the Central government, Maski MLA Pratap Gowda Patil was kept in 'captivity'.

Speaking at a press meet, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that CM B S Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders such as B Sriramulu and Janardhan Reddy had lured Congress MLAs with various offers. The evidence for the same will be revealed after the floor test on Saturday.

AICC leader Gulam Nabi Azad claimed that Anand Singh was trapped in Mumbai with the help of a Central Minister. "After he went there, he was taken to Delhi," he said, accusing that he was 'abducted and kept in wrongful confinement' using Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Departments.

Welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court regarding government formation in the State, Azad thanked the judiciary "who once again rose to the occasion and saved democracy," he said.

"We request that Pro Tem speaker appointed should be the seniormost legislator, which is customary across the country," he said.

Remnants of Hitler

Siddaramaiah also made a controversial remark, drawing comparisons of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah with Hitler. "Modi and Shah are remnants/fossils of Hitler (Hitler-na Paleyulikegalu)", he said.

Criticising the duration of 15 days granted by the Governor to prove a majority, he said that while Yeddyurappa had asked for a week, Modi and Shah along with Vala discussed it and granted 15-days, he alleged.