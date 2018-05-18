Home Nation

Guwahati Diary

A tracker telescope of the East India Company was seized by sleuths of the Customs department from Kahilipara locality of Guwahati.

Published: 18th May 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: 

Vintage telescope seized
A tracker telescope of the East India Company was seized by sleuths of the Customs department from Kahilipara locality of Guwahati. According to official sources, a city resident, who was in possession of the antique telescope, was looking for a prospective buyer in neighbouring Bhutan. It was not known as to how the man got possession of the telescope. Later, the item was handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The ASI is examining its genuineness. A case under the Customs Act and the Antiquities and Treasures Act was registered in this regard.

Bridging regional disparity
A two-day regional conference on ‘Physical and Social Infrastructure for Regional Development’ was held in Guwahati recently. Organised by the Union Ministry of Finance in collaboration with other agencies, the conference focused on bridging regional disparity by investing in physical and soft infrastructure, improving national and regional connectivity etc. “The government is putting a lot of focus on infrastructure development in the region…Different initiatives like UDAN, single window clearance for trade, inland waterways must be utilized for the maximum development of the region,” Governor Jagdish Mukhi said, after inaugurating the conference.

‘Chai Break’ forays into Northeast
Restaurant-goers in Guwahati can now chill out at ‘Chai Break’, an all-day casual diners’ chain. The Kolkata-based company has opened its 14th outlet in the country at Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area. Chair Break offers a variety of tea and also Indian, Chinese and Italian cuisines. It plans to experiment with popular Assamese food items. Popular delicacies served include pizza, pasta and Indian curries. Chai Break has its presence in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Durgapur. The company’s co-founders Anirudh Poddar and Aditya Ladsaria said they plan to open outlets in Assam, Meghalaya and elsewhere in the Northeast. 

Facilities for differently-abled 
The facilities for differently-abled devotees to the Kamakhya temple, which is perched on a hilltop, are likely to improve, thanks to intervention of the Gauhati High Court. The HC has constituted a committee that will suggest measures. The court got into the act following the filing of petitions by an organisation and a resident. The petitioners said the temple do not have facilities such as ramps, toilets etc for the differently-abled visitors coming in hundreds. 

BJP workers caught smuggling gold
The BJP is embarrassed after four members of its Yuva Morcha were arrested in Guwahati for gold-smuggling. The quartet was produced in a court which sent them to judicial custody. Guwahati has turned out to be the transit route for gold-smuggling. Over the past few months, a number of people were arrested at railway station and airport. Gold is often smuggled from Myanmar and then it finds its way into Manipur and Mizoram. It is then smuggled to various places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Jammu and Kashmir ceasefire: Bitten in past, security officials wary of ‘peaceful’ interlude

BJP targets 22 crore households for Mission 2019

Delhi L-G, Modi government should answer why police filed frivolous cases against AAP leaders: Arvind Kejriwal

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018