Home Nation

Have faith in Supreme Court, it won't repeat Karnataka Governor's mistake: Congress

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that the party has full faith in the Supreme Court to not repeat the Governor's mistake.

Published: 18th May 2018 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Ahead of the hearing of the petition challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala's decisions with regards to Karnataka Assembly elections, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that the party has full faith in the Supreme Court to not repeat the Governor's mistake.

"We have full faith in the Supreme Court. It will not repeat the same mistake the Governor did," Azad told reporters here.

Responding to reports of Congress MLAs being shifted from Bengaluru over fear of defection, Azad said that all MLAs were presently in Bengaluru.

He also rebuffed BJP's accusation of forgery and said, "They are the ones who are committing forgery. It is as the saying goes- 'chor machaye shor', the one who commits the offence shouts the loudest and blames others."

With 15 days left for the newly elected Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa to prove majority in the state assembly, the Congress-JD(S) alliance alleged that the BJP was resorting to horse-trading to achieve the required number.

Last night, the Karnataka Governor invited Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) BS Yeddyurappa to form the government and prove majority on the floor of the House in 15 days. Following this Congress and JD(S) filed a petition against this decision in top court.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress filed a petition before the Supreme Court to postpone the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddyurappa.

However, the top court sealed the deal in favour of the BJP, following which Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The matter will now be heard tomorrow.

Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on May 15 showed that the BJP had won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 38 seats, respectively.

In a turn of events, the JD(S) and Congress forge a post-poll alliance and got the support of one Independent MLA, taking their collective number to 117.

While the BJP argued that they were the single largest party to be invited first by the Governor, the JD(S) and Congress said that 112 is the majority and Congress-JD(S) combined is at 117.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

16-year-old Shivangi Pathak becomes youngest woman to scale Mount Everest

At a solemn function held at the Memorial of the ‘Battle of Aberdeen’, Rajiv Gandhi Water Sports Complex, Port Blair this morning, the Lt. Governor laid wreath and paid tribute to the brave aborigines of the Islands. | EPS

Andaman Pays rich Tribute to brave fighters of Battle of Aberdeen

hen, poultry, pixabay

Cops in Madhya Pradesh hunt for man who murdered a hen

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018