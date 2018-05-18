Home Nation

I&B Ministry’s social media hub to unleash publicity drive for BJP government's schemes

The BJP government at the Centre is doing micro-level planning to unleash its propaganda machinery ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 18th May 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Social media apps. Image for representational purpose only.

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP government at the Centre is doing micro-level planning to unleash its propaganda machinery ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting plans to deploy social media managers in all the districts of the country soon to identify positive stories regarding various initiatives launched by the Narendra Modi government and appraise the ministry to disseminate the success stories through various platforms. The people entrusted with the task will also check the spread of fake and incorrect news or information and bring them to the notice of the ministry. 

As part of the initiative, the I&B Ministry plans to strengthen its social media division and recruit social media managers to be deployed in 712 districts of the country. Each district will have one social media manager who will be entrusted with the tasks of keeping a close eye on the regional and local media, collecting data of regional media and of local events, providing content for social media and supporting media units at the regional level for social media publicity. 

An official said the initiative is part of a plan to develop a social media hub that will work under the direct monitoring of the ministry. “Internet penetration has been continuously going up and more and more people have started using social media platforms for news consumption,” added the official. These social media managers will also monitor local editions of newspapers, local cable channels, local audio channels (FM) and key local social media handles for important local developments. They will make a daily analysis report incorporating local sentiments to be sent to region head in the PIB as well as the media hub (command centre). 

Officials said the aim was to create awareness about the government’s initiatives by identifying positive stories. Such stories can be disseminated through various social media platforms. “Millions of people have benefitted through various government schemes in the last four years. Their stories should come out. It will also benefit others who have been left out,” said an official. The social media managers will also do perception analysis on various events, initiatives and schemes of the government. Knowledge about what people think of an initiative or scheme will help plug gaps and improve it further, added the official.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, a PSU under the I&B Ministry, has been given the mandate for the social media hub. As per a Request for Proposals issued by it, the platform needs to support Facebook, Twitter, Google, Linkedin, Play Store, email, news, blogs, forums and complaint websites. “The tool should act as the guiding tool for Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to understand the impact of various social media campaigns conducted on various schemes run by the Government of India,” read the proposal.

Managing social media
 One social media manager will be deployed in each of the 712 districts of the country
 The social media manager will identify positive stories regarding various initiatives launched by the government and apprise the I&B Ministry to disseminate the success stories through various platforms

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting I&B BJP social media

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

BJP targets 22 crore households for Mission 2019

Delhi L-G, Modi government should answer why police filed frivolous cases against AAP leaders: Arvind Kejriwal

Centre's move to invite foreign students to 'Study in India' panned by IIT professor

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018