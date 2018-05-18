Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: BSF jawan, four civilians killed as Pakistan shells Border out Posts, villages

The slain jawan was identified as 28-year-old constable, Sitaram Upadhyay, hailing from Giridih in Jharkhand, who joined the force in 2011.

Published: 18th May 2018 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Four civilians and a BSF jawan were killed while 12 others were injured as Pakistan Rangers heavily shelled villages and Border out Posts (BoPs) in Jammu early today, officials said.

This is the third day of shelling and firing by Pakistani troops along the IB in Jammu frontier and comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow.

Pakistan Rangers shelled areas in R S Pura, Bishnah and Arnia sectors of Jammu by resorting to heavy mortar shelling and firing since 0100 hours in R S Pura, Bishnah sectors, a senior BSF officer told PTI.

BSF troops guarding the borderline retaliated, he said.

The slain jawan was identified as 28-year-old constable Sitaram Upadhyaya of 192 Battalion.

He was critically injured at Jabowal BoP around 0130 hours and died en route to GMC Hospital in Jammu.

Upadhyay hailed from Giridih in Jharkhand and joined the force in 2011.

He is survived by a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter, officials said.

An Assistant Sub Inspector of BSF also suffered a splinter injury at Pittal BoP, the officer said adding that he has been admitted to a hospital.

In the heavy Pakistan shelling in R S Pura and Arnia sectors, four civilians including a couple were killed and 12 others injured, Additional District Development Commissioner Arun Manhas told PTI.

SDPO, R S Pura, Sahil Prashur said police is using bullet-proof vehicles to evacuate the injured to the hospital and is reaching out to the people in shelling-hit zones.

In view of the shelling, the administration has activated the shelter set up.

However, there was a lull in the shelling in Kathua and Samba districts.

"There was no firing and shelling from across the border since yesterday in Kathua and Samba districts", the officer said.

Yesterday, a BSF jawan was among two persons injured when Pakistan Rangers opened fire and lobbed mortars at over 15 border outposts (BOPs) and some civilian areas along the International Border in Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 15, a 28-year-old BSF jawan was killed as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by opening fire on forward posts to help infiltrators cross the International Border in Samba sector.

Troops have also foiled four infiltration bids along the IB since May 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
International Border BSF Pakistan firing Jammu Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Woman BJP candidate commits suicide after losing to her TMC kin in West Bengal Panchayat polls

Naga People's Front demands single largest party form government in Nagaland like Karnataka

Congress flag

After Karnataka decision, Congress to meet Goa Governor to stake claim to form government

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018