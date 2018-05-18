Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir ceasefire: Bitten in past, security officials wary of ‘peaceful’ interlude

Senior officials in security agencies said they were keeping their fingers crossed as the ceasefire which was announced in 2000 proved to be quite violent for the forces. 

Published: 18th May 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Security forces seemed sceptical about the government’s decision of Ramzan ceasefire in Kashmir, as a similar exercise nearly two decades ago saw the killings of 129 people, including 43 security personnel.  On Wednesday, the Centre announced that security forces would not launch any operation in the northern state during the holy month of Ramzan but they reserved the right to retaliate, if attacked. Senior officials in security agencies said they were keeping their fingers crossed as the ceasefire which was announced in 2000 proved to be quite violent for the forces. 

The ceasefire, which was announced by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and extended twice — January 24, 2001 and on February 22 of the same year — also saw an attack on former Jammu and Kashmir CM and National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah. During the ceasefire period from November 19, 2000 to May 23, 2001, terrorists carried out three ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attacks on Army cantonment, police control room and Srinagar airport, and two massacres. 

During the unilateral ceasefire, popularly known as NICO (Non Initiation of Combat Operations), 43 security personnel were killed. Six Sikhs at Srinagar’s Mehjoor Nagar and 15 people in Rajouri were among the over 40 civilians killed in the same period, as per official records. A senior CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) officer said the central police force would monitor the situation closely as terror groups used the ceasefire window as an opportunity to regroup and carry out more attacks on security establishments. 

It was during this period that the first Kashmiri ‘fidayeen’ suicide bomber Afaq Ahmed Shah blew himself along with an explosive-laden car outside Badami Bagh Cantonment area on December 25, killing four security personnel, the officer recalled.  

Bloody history

  • During the previous ceasefire that came into effect in Nov 2000, 129 people, including 43 security personnel, killed

  • The previous ceasefire was extended twice —Jan 24, 2001 and on Feb 22

  • From Nov 19, 2000 to May 23, 2001, 42 civilians were killed and 44 terrorists eliminated

  • Casualties suffered by security personnel include  (24) J&K Police, (6) Army and (13) other security forces

  • At that time, terrorists carried out three ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attacks on Army cantonment, police control room and Srinagar airport

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ceasefire jammu and Kashmir Hizbul Mujahideen JK ceasefire Ramadan ceasefire Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

BJP targets 22 crore households for Mission 2019

Delhi L-G, Modi government should answer why police filed frivolous cases against AAP leaders: Arvind Kejriwal

Guwahati Diary

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018