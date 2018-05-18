Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir police foil two bovine smuggling bids in Samba

Investigation is underway after 24 animals were rescued.

Published: 18th May 2018 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Cattle smuggling

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: Two bids to smuggle bovines into Kashmir were foiled in Samba district and 24 animals were seized, the police said today.

Acting on a tip-off, that the bovines were being smuggled from Manohar Gopala area towards Srinagar side by foot, a police team reached the spot at Basantar Nallah and rescued 10 bovines last night, a police officer said.

The smugglers managed to escape.

A case has been registered at Samba police station and investigation is underway, he said.

In another incident, a truck was intercepted after a chase as the driver had tried to speed away even being instructed by the police to spot.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.

During checking, 14 bovines were found inside the vehicle, the officer said.

The vehicle was seized and a case has been registered at Ghagwal police station, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Samba Cattle smuggling Bovine smuggling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Varanasi flyover collapse: 7 UP Bridge Corporation officials accountable

NASA study warns of freshwater decline in India

Mira Bhayander Mayor's husband among eight booked for violation of green laws in Maharashtra

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018