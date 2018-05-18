Jammu and Kashmir police foil two bovine smuggling bids in Samba

By PTI

JAMMU: Two bids to smuggle bovines into Kashmir were foiled in Samba district and 24 animals were seized, the police said today.

Acting on a tip-off, that the bovines were being smuggled from Manohar Gopala area towards Srinagar side by foot, a police team reached the spot at Basantar Nallah and rescued 10 bovines last night, a police officer said.

The smugglers managed to escape.

A case has been registered at Samba police station and investigation is underway, he said.

In another incident, a truck was intercepted after a chase as the driver had tried to speed away even being instructed by the police to spot.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.

During checking, 14 bovines were found inside the vehicle, the officer said.

The vehicle was seized and a case has been registered at Ghagwal police station, he said.