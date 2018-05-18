Home Nation

Karnataka Raj Bhawan has succumbed to pressure from BJP, Centre: Congress

Congress today accused the Karnataka Raj Bhawan of succumbing to pressure from the Centre and the BJP and disallowing the party to lodge its protest against the appointment of KG Bopaiah.

Published: 18th May 2018 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa being congratulated by Governor Vajubhai Vala just after the swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress today accused the Karnataka Raj Bhawan of succumbing to pressure from the Centre and the BJP and disallowing the party to lodge its protest against the appointment of KG Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker.

Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot, who is camping in Bengaluru for the past few days, alleged that the Raj Bhawan has shut its doors and is not accepting the party's complaint against Bopaiah's appointment.

"Raj Bhawan has succumbed to pressure from the BJP and the Centre as it is not ready to accept our letter of protest," he told PTI.

"We have the mandate as all our MLAs are together and BJP will not be able to prove its majority," he said exuding confidence ahead of the vote of confidence tomorrow.

