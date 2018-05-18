Home Nation

Maharashtra: Four Shiv Sena leaders in Palghar booked for extortion bid

Four persons reportedly stormed into a factory located in Boisar MIDC in the afternoon on May 16, threatened the security supervisor and demanded Rs 10 lakh.

THANE: Four Shiv Sena leaders in the neighbouring Palghar district have been booked for allegedly issuing extortion threat to an industrialist, police said today.

The case was registered yesterday, police said.

The four accused were identified as Prabhakar Raul (former Palghar district chief of Shiv Sena); Mukesh Patil (party's city unit chief), Neelam Sankhe (Sena's Boisar taluka chief) and Jagdish Dhodi (Sena's Boisar assembly constituency region head), they said.

According to police, the four persons stormed into his factory located in Boisar MIDC in the afternoon on May 16, threatened the security supervisor and demanded Rs 10 lakh.

They threatened that if they failed to get the money, they will see to it that the factory is shut down, the complaint says.

The offence was registered against them at Boisar police station under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

None of them have been arrested so far and further investigation is on, police said.

