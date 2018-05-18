Mira Bhayander Mayor's husband among eight booked for violation of green laws in Maharashtra

By PTI

THANE: Eight persons, including the husband of Mira Bhayander Mayor, have been booked for allegedly violating environment rules, police said today.

The offence was registered at Mira Road police station on May 15.

The complaint lodged by the Revenue officials said that after an inspection of a plot of land in Navghar, it was found that environmental rules and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms have been violated by way of destruction of mangroves and illegal land filling for the construction of a club house, a district rural police official said.

The case was registered against Vinod Mehta (director of 7x11 Hotels Pvt Ltd), husband of Mira Bhayander mayor Dimple Mehta and brother of local BJP MLA Narendra Mehta, Prashant Keluskar and Rajnikant Singh.

Owners of the land Nila Patil, Kamlabai Chandrakant, Hareshwar Patil, dumper owner Naruddin Rozani and its driver Hariged Pal have also been booked under sections 15 and 17 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the official said.

None of them have been arrested so far and further investigation is on.