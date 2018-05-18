Home Nation

Naga People's Front demands single largest party form government in Nagaland like Karnataka

The Leader of Opposition TR Zeliang said that the NPF with 26 members was the single largest party in the recently concluded assembly election in Nagaland.

Published: 18th May 2018 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

TR Zeliang (File | PTI)

By UNI

KOHIMA: The decision Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to invite the BJP to form Government in Karnataka as the single largest opposition party has provided ammunition to the Naga People's Front (NPF).

Addressing an election rally for the bye-election to the Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency at Wokha, the Leader of Opposition T R Zeliang said that the NPF with 26 members was the single largest party in the recently concluded assembly election in Nagaland, but was not accorded the same privilege which the BJP party led by B S Yeddyurappa was given in Karnataka on account of being the single largest party.

"Why NPF led Government was not allowed to be formed in Nagaland then," he asked.

Zeliang also wondered as to how different States in India could follow different Constitution of the same country.

"Should the law of the country be distorted according to the convenience and advantage of a certain political party," he questioned.

Complementing what the Opposition leader said in the rally, NPF sources said the party is closely watching the developments in those states.

The sources said that the same yardstick should be applied to all the states as what has been applied in Karnataka where the BJP has formed the Government although it does not have majority.

If being single largest party gives you the mandate to form the Government, NPF too emerged as the single largest party in Nagaland, it said.

However, the NPF said that they are still keeping a watch in Bihar and Goa where the single largest parties are now claiming to form the Government.

