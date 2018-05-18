Home Nation

Parts of Aurangabad remain shut to protest riot accused Lachchu Pahelwan's arrest

It was suspected that Lachchu Pahelwan had taken money from some people to orchestrate rioting and arson so as to vacate some building where shops and kiosks are located, a police official had said.

Published: 18th May 2018 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Rioters hurl stones and sticks during a communal riot that escalated due to clamping illegal water connection in a religious place in Moti Karanja area of Aurangabad on Friday, 11 May, 2018 | PTI

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Residents of few localities in riot-hit Aurangabad in Maharashtra today observed a bandh to protest arrest of one Laxminarayan Bakharia alias Lachchu Pahelwan, the main accused in the case, yesterday.

A squad of the special investigation team (SIT) had arrested Bakharia on the charges of arson and rioting late last night.

It was suspected that Bakharia had taken money from some people to orchestrate rioting and arson so as to vacate some building where shops and kiosks are located, a police official had said.

Shops and other commercial establishments in Dhawani mohalla, Rajabazar, and parts of Gulmandi remained shut till this afternoon in protest.

The bandh passed off peacefully, police said.

Heavy bandobast was put in place in these areas to prevent any communal flare-up.

On May 11, Aurangabad, located in Marathwada region, witnessed violent clashes between two groups allegedly over illegal water connections, in which two persons--a 65-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy--were killed, and around 60 others, including a dozen policemen, injured.

Several shops and scores of vehicles were also torched.

Police have so far arrested over 50 persons, including two corporators of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation-- -Rajendra Janjal of Shiv Sena and Feroz Khan of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

A video had gone viral on Saturday, which purportedly showed Janjal being part of the mob that was torching vehicles and damaging public property in Raja Bazaar area, a police official had said.

Khan had allegedly instigated the mob for violence in which Assistant Commissioner of Police Govardhan Kolekar was injured.

He was airlifted to Mumbai for treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lachchu Pahelwan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Have faith in Supreme Court, it won't repeat Karnataka Governor's mistake: Congress

16-year-old Shivangi Pathak becomes youngest woman to scale Mount Everest

At a solemn function held at the Memorial of the ‘Battle of Aberdeen’, Rajiv Gandhi Water Sports Complex, Port Blair this morning, the Lt. Governor laid wreath and paid tribute to the brave aborigines of the Islands. | EPS

Andaman Pays rich Tribute to brave fighters of Battle of Aberdeen

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018