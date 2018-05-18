Home Nation

SC stays plea against Anglo-Indian MLA's nomination in Karnataka Assembly

The Supreme Court of India (ANI Twitter Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed Congress-JD(S)'s plea challenging the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala's decision to nominate an Anglo-Indian MLA to the assembly.

Earlier on May 17, Congress-JD(S) alliance moved the plea in the top court asking to set aside the nomination of Anglo-Indian Vinisha Nero by the Governor till newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa undergoes a floor test in the House to prove his majority.

Previously on the night of May 16, the Karnataka Governor invited Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) B S Yeddyurappa to form the government and prove majority on the floor of the House in 15 days.

The petition was filed by the Congress-JD(S) along with the main petition wherein they asked to stay the swearing-in of Yeddyurappa as the Chief Minister of the state.

However, the top court refused to stay the swearing-in of Yeddyurappa.

Karnataka has been witnessing political turmoil after the announcement of results of state assembly polls on May 15.

Results of the assembly polls showed that the BJP had won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 38 seats, respectively.

In a turn of events, the JD(S) and Congress forge a post-poll alliance government. They also got the support of one Independent MLA, taking their collective number to 117.

While the BJP argued that they were the single largest party to be invited first by the Governor, the JD-S and Congress said that 112 is the majority and Congress-JDS combined is at 117.

