Slain BSF jawan's family to get Rs 10 lakh from Jharkhand government

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand government announced Rs 10 lakh monetary assistance to the family of Sitaram Upadhyay, the BSF jawan who was killed in Pakistani shelling in Arnia sector of Jammu today, an official release said.

Upadhyay, who was 28, hailed from Giridih in Jharkhand.

"Jharkhand government has decided to pay Rs 10 lakh monetary assistance to the family of BSF jawan Sitaram Upadhyay, who was martyred by unprovoked Pakistani firing in Jammu," the release said.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das condoled the death of Upadhyay and said all the people of the Jharkhand are with the bereaved family.

Upadhyay was critically injured in the shelling at the Jabowal border outpost around 0130 hours and died en route to GMC Hospital in Jammu.

He joined the force in 2011.

He is survived by a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter, officials said.

Four civilians were also killed while 12 others were injured as the Pakistan Rangers rained mortars on villages and border outposts in Jammu today.