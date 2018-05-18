Home Nation

Supreme Court provides four-step instructions for floor test in Karnataka

The Supreme Court today gave clear-cut four-step instructions for holding the floor test in the Karnataka assembly tomorrow for ascertaining the majority or otherwise.

Published: 18th May 2018 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

The Supreme Court of India (ANI Twitter Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today gave clear-cut four-step instructions for holding the floor test in the Karnataka assembly tomorrow for ascertaining the majority or otherwise of the BS Yeddyurappa's government in the state.

In its order, the apex court enumerated the four steps that have to be followed for holding the floor test, directing the immediate appointment of the Pro-tem Speaker, holding the oath ceremony for all elected members tomorrow.

This exercise has to be completed before 4 PM when the floor test will be held to ascertain the majority.

A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde, and Ashok Bhushan ordered that adequate and sufficient security arrangements shall be made and Director General of Police, Karnataka, will himself supervise all arrangements so that there is no lapse on this count whatsoever.

The bench also noted the statement by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the chief minister, that since the floor test would be held tomorrow at 4 PM, Yeddyurappa shall not take any policy decision till it is concluded.

It recorded that in compliance with the May 17 order, Rohatgi has produced the copies of May 15 and 16 letters which were addressed by Yeddyurappa to the Governor of Karnataka.

The bench noted that in the May 16 letter, it is claimed that Yeddyurappa's party was the single largest party which also had the support of others and the requisite majority.

On that basis, the request was made to the Governor to invite him to form the Government, it noted.

The court also took on record the submissions of senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal, appearing for Congress-JD(S) combine, that the Governor could not have invited Yeddyurappa to form government on the basis of such letters.

Their contentions were refuted by Rohatgi, the order noted, adding that "In a matter like this, detailed hearing is required in order to decide as to whether action of the Governor in inviting Yeddyurappa to form the Government was valid in law or not.

"Since it may consume substantial time and the final decision cannot be given immediately, we deem it proper that floor test to ascertain the majority of one or the other group is conducted immediately and without any delay," the order said.

The order also took on record the May 16 letter of the Governor inviting Yeddyurappa to form government by giving him 15 days to prove majority on the floor of the House.

However, the bench said "having regard to all the circumstances of this case, we are of the view that such a floor test be conducted tomorrow itself, that is on May 19, 2018."

Before concluding, the bench granted six weeks' time to the BJP and its leaders to file counter affidavit and, thereafter, the petitioners on behalf of Congress-JD(S) combine will file rejoinder affidavit in four weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court floor test S Yeddyurappa congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

BJP defends KG Bopaiah's appointment as Protem Speaker

Laughter in courtroom as judge tells a witty joke on Karnataka crisis

Grabbing power through unethical means BJP's new policy: Shiv Sena

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018