Why hold polls, appoint CMs directly from Delhi: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray today said the Centre might as well appoint chief ministers like it appoints governors, adding that "democracy was being disrespected".

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Taking a dig at the BJP in the backdrop of the political development in Karnataka, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray today said the Centre might as well appoint chief ministers like it appoints governors, adding that "democracy was being disrespected".

"If democracy is being disrespected, what is the use of being called a democratic country? Stop holding elections so that (prime minister) Modi can go on foreign tours without any hassle," Thackeray said at a rally at Ulhasnagar near here.

"Stop holding elections. So that time and money can be saved. Appoint chief ministers the way governors are appointed," he said.

BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa was today sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister following Governor Vajubhai Vala's controversial decision to invite the BJP to form the government though the party does not have a clear majority.

Commenting on the development, Thackeray said nothing else could be expected from the governor, who was a BJP leader himself.

He also took a swipe at the BJP, Sena's ally in Maharashtra as well as the Centre, over the Ayodhya issue.

The BJP rakes up the (Ayodhya) issue only when elections are near.

It should use the capability, which it used to grab power in Karnataka, to construct the Ram temple, the Sena leader added.

