19 killed, seven injured as cement-laden truck overturns on Bhavnagar-Ahmedabad highway in Gujarat

Published: 19th May 2018 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Reportedly, after the truck turned turtle, it had fallen into a ditch. | ANI Twitter

By ANI

BAVAYALI: In a fatal accident on Saturday morning, 19 people have lost their lives and seven have been injured after a cement-laden truck in which they were travelling turned turtle on Bhavnagar-Ahmedabad highway, near Bavalyali village in Bhavnagar.

Reportedly, after the truck turned turtle, it had fallen into a ditch.

The injured passengers have been shifted to a government hospital in Bavayali village and the bodies of the deceased will be sent for an autopsy shortly.

The driver fled the spot after the accident occured.

More details are awaited.

