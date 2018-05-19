Home Nation

Central government should resign on moral grounds, says Akhilesh Yadav after Yeddyurappa steps down as Karnataka CM

Akhilesh Yadav today termed the collapse of the three-day-old B S Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka a "victory of the people's mandate" and asked the central government to resign on moral grounds.

Published: 19th May 2018 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today termed the collapse of the three-day-old B S Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka a "victory of the people's mandate" and asked the central government to resign on moral grounds.

An emotional Yeddyurappa resigned as chief minister of the southern state without facing a trust vote, ordered by the Supreme Court on a petition by the Congress and JD(S) challenging Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision inviting the BJP to form the government.

"Today, the people's mandate has prevailed over money power," Yadav wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

READ | Yeddyurappa resigns; Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invites Kumaraswamy to form JD(S)-Congress coalition government in 15 days

"Those who thought they could buy everyone have learnt the lesson that there are still people left who don't consider politics a business," he tweeted.

"The central government should also resign on moral grounds," he added.

Jubilant scenes were witnessed at the Congress office here after Yeddyurappa resigned as Karnataka chief minister.

Senior Congress leader Pramod Tewari and his daugher Aradhana Misra, who is an MLA, distributed sweets among party workers.

"It's a victory of democracy," Tewari said.

ALSO READ | Mayawati says use of money power not always helpful on BJP government's collapse in Karnataka

Yeddyurappa's resignation will pave the way for formation of a government led by JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy, who has the backing of the Congress.

The newly formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221.

Polling for two seats was not held due to various reasons, while Kumaraswamy won from two places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav B S Yeddyurappa Karnataka Assembly floor test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Mayawati says use of money power not always helpful on BJP government's collapse in Karnataka

Amarinder Singh hails Karnataka development, demands Governor Vajubhai Vala's resignation on ethical grounds

Madhya Pradesh man thrusts axe handle into tiger's mouth, survives attack

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex