Delhi court awards three-years jail to ex-diplomat for spying for Pakistan's ISI

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma gave her the maximum sentence for the offences of spying and wrongful communication of information protected under the law.

Delhi High Court (Express File Photo)

NEW DELHI: Former diplomat Madhuri Gupta, who had served at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, was today sentenced to three years in jail by a Delhi court which convicted her for passing on sensitive information to Pakistan's ISI.

Gupta, who was the Second Secretary (Press & Information) at the high commission, was held guilty yesterday under various provisions of the Official Secrets (OS) Act.

She has been granted bail by the court to allow to appeal against the conviction and the sentence.

While convicting her, the court had said that the e-mails "passed on by the accused were categorically sensitive information which could have been useful to the enemy country. And its secrecy was of utmost importance".

Gupta was convicted under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act which attracts a maximum sentence of three years and fine or both.

She was arrested on April 22, 2010 by the special cell of the Delhi Police for allegedly passing on sensitive information to Pakistani officials and remaining in touch with two ISI officials, Mubshar Raza Rana and Jamshed.

