Dust storm warning for Rajasthan tomorrow, Kota hottest at 44.6 deg C

By PTI

JAIPUR: Kota was the hottest place in Rajasthan with a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius, even as the MeT department issued a dust or thunderstorm warning at some places in the state till tomorrow.

Barmer recorded a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu, Bikaner and Jodhpur registering maximum temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius, 43 degrees Celsius and 42.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Other stations in the state recorded day temperatures below 42 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.